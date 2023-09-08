ABCMETA Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $641,121.90 (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. One ABCMETA token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ABCMETA has a market capitalization of $641,121.90 and $37.56 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded down 5.5% against the dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ABCMETA Profile

ABCMETA (META) is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00000643 USD and is down -0.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $109.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ABCMETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

