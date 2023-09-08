Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 211,199 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,497 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 7.3% of Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $13,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 220.0% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

IVW traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.29. 545,714 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,848,406. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.80. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $55.30 and a 52-week high of $72.87.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

