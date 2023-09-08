Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC Has $2.48 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,025 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $0.86 on Friday, hitting $448.18. 1,036,862 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,023,746. The company has a market cap of $346.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.53 and a 12 month high of $461.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $449.42 and a 200-day moving average of $426.34.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

