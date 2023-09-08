Alchemy Pay Price Up 10.8% Over Last Week (ACH)

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. Over the last week, Alchemy Pay has traded 10.8% higher against the dollar. Alchemy Pay has a market capitalization of $95.57 million and approximately $15.15 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alchemy Pay token can now be bought for $0.0142 or 0.00000055 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Alchemy Pay

Alchemy Pay’s genesis date was September 4th, 2019. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,713,300,989 tokens. Alchemy Pay’s official website is alchemypay.org. Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @alchemypay and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Alchemy Pay is https://reddit.com/r/alchemypay/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Alchemy Pay’s official message board is alchemypay.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Alchemy Pay

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy Pay (ACH) is an Ethereum-based ERC-20 token used in the Alchemy Pay ecosystem, a hybrid crypto and fiat payment gateway. The platform integrates with mainstream systems to facilitate transactions with a mix of cryptocurrency and fiat payments. ACH is used for transaction fees, staking, rewards, and as a payment option. Alchemy Pay was co-founded by John Tan and Molly Zheng, combining expertise in payment systems and blockchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemy Pay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alchemy Pay using one of the exchanges listed above.

