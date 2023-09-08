Alight (NYSE:ALIT) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.62-0.67 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.64. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.47-3.51 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.50 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Alight in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Alight from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Alight in a research note on Monday, June 12th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Alight from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Alight currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Get Alight alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on ALIT

Alight Stock Down 1.2 %

ALIT opened at $7.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of -14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Alight has a fifty-two week low of $7.01 and a fifty-two week high of $10.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.73 and a 200-day moving average of $8.88.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $806.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $796.54 million. Alight had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 7.12%. Equities research analysts forecast that Alight will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 14,704,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total value of $117,342,731.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,602 shares in the company, valued at $347,943.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alight

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALIT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alight by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alight in the first quarter worth about $121,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Alight by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 166,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 27,810 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Alight during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Alight in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $569,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

About Alight

(Get Free Report)

Alight, Inc provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business. The company's solutions enable employees to enrich their health, wealth, and wellbeing, which helps organizations achieve a high-performance culture.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.