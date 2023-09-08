All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC Grows Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 22.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,007 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 1.9% of All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Bollard Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.45. 5,877,594 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,988,896. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $54.61 and a twelve month high of $74.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.78.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

