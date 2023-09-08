All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC Has $3.34 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,432 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up approximately 1.4% of All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Essex Savings Bank grew its stake in PepsiCo by 0.6% in the first quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 18,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.0% during the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 32,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,919,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 31,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,701,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3.8% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 726,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,358,000 after acquiring an additional 26,534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $175.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,206,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,635,225. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.98 and a 12 month high of $196.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $183.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.57.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.05% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 88.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on PEP. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $178.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley downgraded PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PEP

PepsiCo Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.