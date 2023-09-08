All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC Has $3.34 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,432 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up approximately 1.4% of All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Essex Savings Bank grew its stake in PepsiCo by 0.6% in the first quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 18,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.0% during the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 32,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,919,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 31,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,701,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3.8% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 726,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,358,000 after acquiring an additional 26,534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $175.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,206,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,635,225. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.98 and a 12 month high of $196.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $183.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.57.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 88.62%.
Several research firms recently weighed in on PEP. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $178.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley downgraded PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.00.
PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
