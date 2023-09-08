All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 77.6% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,340,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $978,543,000 after buying an additional 2,333,468 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 67,584.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $515,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032,521 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,827,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $518,074,000 after acquiring an additional 281,400 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,236,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $226,610,000 after acquiring an additional 49,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prostatis Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 1,144,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 121,868 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of GLD traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $178.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,477,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,012,896. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $150.57 and a 52-week high of $191.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $179.35 and its 200-day moving average is $180.65.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.