All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC Sells 86 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,033 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International accounts for 1.6% of All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 101,603.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,707,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,223,139,000 after buying an additional 5,701,989 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 107.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,843,135 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,037,884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505,534 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 103.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,164,970 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $463,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,242 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,326,637 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,089,467,000 after purchasing an additional 855,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,023,296 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $433,592,000 after buying an additional 741,605 shares during the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Honeywell International Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HON traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $184.10. The company had a trading volume of 738,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,752,471. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.33. The stock has a market cap of $122.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.63 and a 12 month high of $220.96.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.03. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.46% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 50.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.07.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

