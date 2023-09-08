Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Acquired by All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC

All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,602 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 340 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 27.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $1.17 on Friday, reaching $137.37. 9,073,268 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,178,396. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.19. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.45 and a 12 month high of $138.58.

Insider Activity

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.85 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 16,031 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total transaction of $240,144.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total transaction of $25,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,231. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 16,031 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total transaction of $240,144.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 185,020 shares of company stock worth $13,551,820. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Alphabet

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.