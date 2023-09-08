Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Acquired by Harbert Fund Advisors Inc.

Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 53.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 340 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. 27.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.00.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $136.66. 11,855,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,194,584. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.92, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.45 and a 1 year high of $138.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total value of $510,913.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,484,407.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total value of $510,913.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,484,407.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 16,031 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total value of $240,144.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 185,020 shares of company stock valued at $13,551,820. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

