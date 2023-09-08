Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) CFO Purchases $50,000.40 in Stock

Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Free Report) CFO Michelle D. Esterman acquired 13,889 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.60 per share, with a total value of $50,000.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,414.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions Price Performance

NASDAQ:ASPS traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $3.99. 1,019,128 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,084. The company has a market cap of $83.27 million, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.81. Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. has a 52 week low of $3.52 and a 52 week high of $17.67.

Get Altisource Portfolio Solutions alerts:

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $33.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.03 million. On average, research analysts expect that Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Altisource Portfolio Solutions in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

View Our Latest Report on Altisource Portfolio Solutions

Institutional Trading of Altisource Portfolio Solutions

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 1,199.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 139.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 4,767 shares during the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Potomac Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 29.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Altisource Portfolio Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States and internationally. It provides property preservation and inspection services, payment management technologies, and a vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altisource Portfolio Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altisource Portfolio Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.