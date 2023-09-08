American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The apparel retailer reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share.

American Eagle Outfitters Trading Down 3.2 %

American Eagle Outfitters stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.23. 806,931 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,235,626. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.52. American Eagle Outfitters has a 52-week low of $9.46 and a 52-week high of $17.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,721,106 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $350,709,000 after buying an additional 1,212,617 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,571,205 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $170,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369,726 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,243,454 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $85,473,000 after acquiring an additional 488,571 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,924,912 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $99,543,000 after acquiring an additional 72,940 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,015,328 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $70,014,000 after acquiring an additional 903,782 shares during the period. 90.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AEO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $10.50 to $12.50 in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.88.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections.

