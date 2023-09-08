American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

AEO has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Eagle Outfitters has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.96.

Shares of NYSE AEO traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.98. 7,628,516 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,277,641. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.70. American Eagle Outfitters has a twelve month low of $9.46 and a twelve month high of $17.53. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.44.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The apparel retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 4.04%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter worth $37,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the second quarter worth $44,000. 90.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections.

