Analyzing NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) & Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY)

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) and Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for NatWest Group and Nordea Bank Abp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NatWest Group 1 3 0 0 1.75 Nordea Bank Abp 0 1 0 0 2.00

NatWest Group currently has a consensus price target of $6.24, suggesting a potential upside of 9.97%. Given Nordea Bank Abp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Nordea Bank Abp is more favorable than NatWest Group.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NatWest Group $19.73 billion 1.31 $4.44 billion $0.94 6.03 Nordea Bank Abp $13.79 billion 2.81 $3.79 billion $1.35 8.02

This table compares NatWest Group and Nordea Bank Abp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

NatWest Group has higher revenue and earnings than Nordea Bank Abp. NatWest Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nordea Bank Abp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares NatWest Group and Nordea Bank Abp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NatWest Group 21.11% 10.86% 0.53% Nordea Bank Abp 24.69% 15.76% 0.78%

Volatility & Risk

NatWest Group has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nordea Bank Abp has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

NatWest Group pays an annual dividend of $0.27 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. Nordea Bank Abp pays an annual dividend of $0.71 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.6%. NatWest Group pays out 28.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Nordea Bank Abp pays out 52.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.1% of NatWest Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Nordea Bank Abp shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Nordea Bank Abp beats NatWest Group on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NatWest Group

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments. The Retail Banking segment offers a range of banking products and related financial services, such as current accounts, mortgages, personal unsecured lending, and personal deposits, as well as mobile and online banking services. The Private Banking segment provides private banking and wealth management products for high-net-worth individuals and their business interests. The Commercial & Institutional segment offers banking and financial solutions to large corporate organisations, multi-nationals, and financial institutions. The company was formerly known as The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc and changed its name to NatWest Group plc in July 2020. NatWest Group plc was founded in 1727 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

About Nordea Bank Abp

Nordea Bank Abp offers banking products and services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through Personal Banking, Business Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, and Asset and Wealth Management segments. The Personal Banking segment provides various financial services to household customers through mobile banking, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices. The Business Banking segment offers payments, cash management, cards, working capital management, and finance solutions to corporate and personal customers. The Large Corporates and Institutions segment provides financing, cash management and payment, investment banking, and securities services, as well as capital market products and securities to corporate and institutional customers. The Asset and Wealth Management segment offers investment, savings, and risk management solutions to high net worth individuals and institutional investors. This segment also offers private banking, life and pensions products, and asset management services. Nordea Bank Abp was founded in 1820 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.

