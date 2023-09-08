AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

ANAB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim increased their price target on AnaptysBio from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Wedbush cut their target price on AnaptysBio from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. TD Cowen began coverage on AnaptysBio in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AnaptysBio from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.67.

Get AnaptysBio alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of AnaptysBio stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.05. 158,537 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,681. AnaptysBio has a 52-week low of $16.66 and a 52-week high of $32.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $532.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.86 and a beta of -0.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.28 and a 200-day moving average of $20.48.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.65) by $0.15. AnaptysBio had a negative return on equity of 65.52% and a negative net margin of 1,113.38%. The company had revenue of $3.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AnaptysBio will post -6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in AnaptysBio in the fourth quarter valued at about $614,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in AnaptysBio by 40.7% in the first quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 134,042 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 38,784 shares during the period. Great Point Partners LLC raised its position in AnaptysBio by 5,262.2% in the first quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 804,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,502,000 after purchasing an additional 789,333 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in AnaptysBio by 3.1% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 26,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AnaptysBio in the first quarter valued at about $315,000.

AnaptysBio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses in delivering immunology therapeutics. Its products include Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor, which is in the Phase 3 trial for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis; Rosnilimab, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to suppress T-cell driven inflammatory diseases by augmenting signaling through PD-1 or targeted depletion of PD-1+ T cells; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AnaptysBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AnaptysBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.