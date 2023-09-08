Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $32.44

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $32.44 and last traded at $32.56, with a volume of 77882 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Apartment Income REIT from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Truist Financial raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 28th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

Apartment Income REIT Stock Performance

Apartment Income REIT Dividend Announcement

The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.12%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIRC. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the second quarter valued at $2,059,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Apartment Income REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,816,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 10.5% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 26,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 13.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,163,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,069,000 after buying an additional 259,813 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 1,327.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,969,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,259,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.13% of the company’s stock.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile

Apartment Income REIT Corp (NYSE: AIRC) is a publicly traded, self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). AIR's portfolio comprises 73 communities totaling 25,739 apartment homes located in 10 states and the District of Columbia. AIR offers a simple, predictable business model with focus on what we call the AIR Edge, the cumulative result of our focus on resident selection, satisfaction, and retention, as well as relentless innovation in delivering best-in-class property management.

