Argan (NYSE:AGX) Announces Earnings Results

Argan (NYSE:AGX – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Argan had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $141.35 million during the quarter.

Argan Stock Performance

Shares of Argan stock opened at $44.58 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $597.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 0.59. Argan has a 52 week low of $31.26 and a 52 week high of $45.27.

Get Argan alerts:

Argan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 20th. Argan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.59%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Argan

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Argan by 4.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,903 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Argan by 1.3% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 25,159 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Argan by 1.6% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,969 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Argan by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,293 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Argan by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,960 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. 79.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Argan from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Argan

About Argan

(Get Free Report)

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation market. The company operates through Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Argan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.