Argan (NYSE:AGX) Announces Earnings Results

Argan (NYSE:AGX – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Argan had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $141.35 million during the quarter.
Argan Stock Performance
Shares of Argan stock opened at $44.58 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $597.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 0.59. Argan has a 52 week low of $31.26 and a 52 week high of $45.27.
Argan Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 20th. Argan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.59%.
Separately, StockNews.com raised Argan from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday.
About Argan
Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation market. The company operates through Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segments.
