Argan (NYSE:AGX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Argan (NYSE:AGX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Argan had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $141.35 million for the quarter.

Argan Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE AGX traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.66. 6,503 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,433. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $598.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 0.59. Argan has a 12 month low of $31.26 and a 12 month high of $45.27.

Get Argan alerts:

Argan Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 20th. Argan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Argan from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Argan

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Argan

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Argan by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 120,094 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,874,000 after buying an additional 3,795 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Argan in the 1st quarter worth $109,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Argan in the 1st quarter worth $340,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Argan by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,933 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 2,793 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Argan by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,946 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the period. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Argan

(Get Free Report)

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation market. The company operates through Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Argan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.