Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $(0.42)-$(0.39) for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of ($0.51). The company issued revenue guidance of $642-648 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $644.34 million. Asana also updated its FY 2024 guidance to -$0.42–$0.39 EPS.

ASAN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $24.00 target price (down previously from $26.00) on shares of Asana in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson cut Asana from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Asana in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Asana from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an underperform rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Asana in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.41.

Asana stock opened at $19.93 on Friday. Asana has a one year low of $11.32 and a one year high of $28.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.87 and a 200 day moving average of $20.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.07. Asana had a negative net margin of 54.21% and a negative return on equity of 87.79%. The company had revenue of $162.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.59) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Asana will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Anne Raimondi sold 8,005 shares of Asana stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total transaction of $183,554.65. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 559,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,825,712.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total value of $517,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 801,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,752,809.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Anne Raimondi sold 8,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total transaction of $183,554.65. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 559,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,825,712.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,627,500 shares of company stock worth $34,884,950 and sold 359,959 shares worth $8,933,088. Company insiders own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASAN. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Asana by 120.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Asana by 765.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Asana by 1,370.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,864 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Asana during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Asana by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.21% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

