Ascendant Resources (TSE:ASND) Stock Price Down 18.2%

Ascendant Resources Inc. (TSE:ASND – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 18.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. Approximately 626,349 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 869% from the average daily volume of 64,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ASND shares. Cormark lowered their target price on Ascendant Resources from C$0.35 to C$0.25 in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Ascendant Resources from C$0.40 to C$0.50 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd.

About Ascendant Resources

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.19. The stock has a market cap of C$11.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 385.50, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

Ascendant Resources Inc, a mining company, explores for and develops mineral properties. The company explores for zinc, copper, lead, tin, silver, gold, and other metals. It holds 50% interest in the Lagoa Salgada volcanogenic massive sulphide project, which covers an area of 10,700 hectares located on the Iberian Pyrite Belt in Portugal.

