Assicurazioni Generali (OTCMKTS:ARZGF) Shares Down 0.1%

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGF – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $20.08 and last traded at $20.08. 246 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 2,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.10.

Assicurazioni Generali Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.20.

Assicurazioni Generali Company Profile

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. engages in the provision of various insurance solutions. The company operates through four segments: Life, Property & Casualty, Asset & Wealth Management, and Holding and Other Business. It offers savings, individual and family protection, and unit linked, as well as motor third-party liability, home, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products; and insurance plans for multinational companies.

