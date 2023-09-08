AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp lessened its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 128,557 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,380 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises about 1.3% of Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in AT&T by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 523,127,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,070,214,000 after buying an additional 1,985,371 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Co grew its position in AT&T by 0.7% in the first quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 196,653,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,785,581,000 after buying an additional 1,337,195 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in AT&T by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,639,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,018,462,000 after buying an additional 29,769,976 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in AT&T by 85,003.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,836,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,414,568,000 after buying an additional 76,746,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,229,499,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on T shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Citigroup upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Argus cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

AT&T Price Performance

NYSE:T traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,907,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,822,922. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $102.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.61 and a 200-day moving average of $16.56.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $29.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.07 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.72%. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently -90.98%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

