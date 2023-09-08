Axie Infinity Price Hits $4.54 on Top Exchanges (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. Over the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Axie Infinity has a total market cap of $639.39 million and approximately $21.83 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Axie Infinity token can now be bought for about $4.54 or 0.00017546 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Axie Infinity Token Profile

Axie Infinity (AXS) is a token. Its launch date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,847,526 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 140,847,525.92450938 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 4.65347854 USD and is up 1.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 354 active market(s) with $25,568,005.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

