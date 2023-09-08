Bitcoin Latinum Trading Down 20.7% Over Last 7 Days (LTNM)

Bitcoin Latinum (LTNM) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. One Bitcoin Latinum token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.98 or 0.00007643 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Latinum has a total market cap of $76.81 million and approximately $13.38 worth of Bitcoin Latinum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bitcoin Latinum has traded down 20.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Latinum Token Profile

Bitcoin Latinum’s genesis date was September 15th, 2020. Bitcoin Latinum’s total supply is 20,958,883 tokens. Bitcoin Latinum’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinlatinum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bitcoin Latinum is medium.com/bitcoinlatinum. Bitcoin Latinum’s official website is www.bitcoinlatinum.com.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Latinum

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Latinum is an insured asset-backed cryptocurrency. Latinum plans to bring better digital transactions to high-growth markets such as Media, Gaming, Telecommunication, and Cloud Computing.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Latinum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Latinum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Latinum using one of the exchanges listed above.

