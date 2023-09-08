BitShares (BTS) Price Hits $0.0092 on Exchanges

BitShares (BTS) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. BitShares has a market cap of $27.54 million and $465,457.57 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitShares coin can currently be purchased for $0.0092 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BitShares has traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00009790 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001245 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001659 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002269 BTC.

BTS uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,995,035,998 coins. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitShares’ official website is bitshares.github.io. BitShares’ official message board is bitsharestalk.org. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitShares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

