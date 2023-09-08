BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust (LON:BRGE) Shares Up 0.4%

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc (LON:BRGE – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 526 ($6.64) and last traded at GBX 526 ($6.64). Approximately 94,482 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 96,286 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 524 ($6.62).
BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of £531.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,094.12 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 532.74 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 532.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71.
Insider Activity
In other BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust news, insider Paola Subacchi bought 1,000 shares of BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 514 ($6.49) per share, for a total transaction of £5,140 ($6,491.54). 10.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust
BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- The Best 5 Small Cap AI Companies to Buy Now
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Miso Robotics Stock: Is an IPO Coming Soon?
- Your Comprehensive Guide to Investing in Bank Stocks
- 3 Stocks to Play the Easing Food Supply Chain
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.