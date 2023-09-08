BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Holdings Decreased by Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC

Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,346 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its stake in BlackRock by 11.9% in the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 789 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 11.5% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 63,367 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,400,000 after acquiring an additional 6,513 shares during the period. Nwam LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 372 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in BlackRock by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 810 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. boosted its stake in BlackRock by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 11,197 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,896,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BLK has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on BlackRock from $741.00 to $781.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $881.00 to $888.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $770.00 to $835.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $780.00 to $820.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $767.69.

BlackRock Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of BlackRock stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $690.41. 90,473 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 628,906. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 4.21. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $503.12 and a 52 week high of $785.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $705.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $681.12. The company has a market cap of $103.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.29.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $9.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.52 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 14.29%. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 35.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 58.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total value of $14,989,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 464,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,399,315. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total value of $1,525,611.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,520,331.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total transaction of $14,989,208.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,125 shares in the company, valued at $344,399,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.