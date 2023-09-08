BMO Capital Markets Boosts Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF) Price Target to C$78.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$75.00 to C$78.00 in a research note issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ANCTF. Credit Suisse Group raised Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. CIBC increased their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$76.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$85.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Desjardins increased their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$74.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$76.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Friday.
Alimentation Couche-Tard Stock Down 1.6 %
Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.62 billion for the quarter.
Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile
Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.
