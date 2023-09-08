Bowie Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,287 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Bowie Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,287 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,287 shares during the quarter. O’Reilly Automotive comprises approximately 2.6% of Bowie Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Bowie Capital Management LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $22,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 616.7% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 43 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Andrea Weiss sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $931.34, for a total value of $186,268.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,049,620.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Wild Tamara F. De sold 549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $955.50, for a total value of $524,569.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 349 shares in the company, valued at $333,469.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andrea Weiss sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $931.34, for a total value of $186,268.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,049,620.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,241 shares of company stock worth $22,733,544. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Up 0.9 %

ORLY traded up $8.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $954.19. 106,171 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 425,951. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $944.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $907.35. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $680.00 and a 52-week high of $975.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.42, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.85.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $10.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.05 by $0.17. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 163.68% and a net margin of 14.84%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.78 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ORLY. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $975.00 to $988.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. William Blair began coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $920.00 to $940.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $868.00 to $954.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $992.00 to $1,038.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $967.40.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

(Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

