Cardano Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $95.63 Million (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 8th. One Cardano coin can now be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000983 BTC on exchanges. Cardano has a market cap of $8.93 billion and $95.63 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Cardano has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,635.41 or 0.06320988 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00038246 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00016862 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00026378 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00012747 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000204 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00004450 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0962 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002577 BTC.

About Cardano

ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It launched on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 36,152,657,253 coins and its circulating supply is 35,088,031,551 coins. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

