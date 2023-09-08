Casper Price Hits $0.0342 on Top Exchanges (CSPR)

Casper (CSPR) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. One Casper coin can now be bought for $0.0342 or 0.00000132 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Casper has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. Casper has a total market capitalization of $386.53 million and approximately $2.33 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Casper

Casper was first traded on May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 11,996,987,630 coins and its circulating supply is 11,305,540,628 coins. The official website for Casper is casper.network. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Casper is casper.network/network/blog. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network.

Casper Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 11,994,995,018 with 11,303,662,860 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.03484738 USD and is up 0.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 54 active market(s) with $2,687,162.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Casper using one of the exchanges listed above.

