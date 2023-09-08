CEEK VR Market Capitalization Hits $32.52 Million (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. One CEEK VR token can currently be purchased for about $0.0404 or 0.00000156 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, CEEK VR has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. CEEK VR has a total market capitalization of $32.52 million and $4.52 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00006889 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00021750 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00017558 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00014945 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25,874.63 or 1.00027502 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002484 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000073 BTC.

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK VR is a token. It was first traded on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.04078303 USD and is up 0.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 97 active market(s) with $4,113,231.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

