Centene (NYSE:CNC) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of at least $6.45 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48. Centene also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $6.60- EPS.

Shares of CNC stock opened at $66.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Centene has a 12-month low of $60.83 and a 12-month high of $93.58.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.05. Centene had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 1.83%. The business had revenue of $37.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Centene will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CNC. Wolfe Research lowered Centene from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Centene from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Centene in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Centene from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Centene from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $84.22.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Centene by 1,401.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 46,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,901,000 after purchasing an additional 43,247 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Centene by 7.2% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Centene by 104.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 43,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,684,000 after purchasing an additional 22,382 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Centene during the first quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Centene by 10.0% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 37,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

