Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Private Portfolio Partners LLC

Private Portfolio Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,022 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 637 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up about 0.7% of Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Partners Group LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 1.3% during the first quarter. Financial Partners Group LLC now owns 31,940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,211,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC grew its position in Chevron by 137.6% in the 1st quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 6,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 4,005 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter worth about $3,602,000. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 7.1% during the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 16,414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Applied Finance Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.5% in the first quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 92,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Performance

CVX traded up $1.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $167.96. The stock had a trading volume of 3,540,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,943,313. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $159.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.99. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $140.46 and a twelve month high of $189.68.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $48.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 19.48%. Chevron’s revenue was down 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CVX. Mizuho upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $205.00 to $209.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $202.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.28.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $4,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,444. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $4,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,444. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total transaction of $603,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at $276,391.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

