CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCM) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.42

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 6th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th will be given a dividend of 0.4219 per share on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th.

CHS Price Performance

Shares of CHS stock remained flat at $25.40 on Friday. 12,620 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,732. CHS has a 1-year low of $23.14 and a 1-year high of $26.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.04.

About CHS

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, engages in the provision of grains, food, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Ag, and Nitrogen Production. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; the blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane, asphalt, and other natural gas liquids.

