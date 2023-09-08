CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCM) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.42

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 6th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th will be given a dividend of 0.4219 per share on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th.
CHS Price Performance
Shares of CHS stock remained flat at $25.40 on Friday. 12,620 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,732. CHS has a 1-year low of $23.14 and a 1-year high of $26.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.04.
About CHS
