CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 6th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th.
CHS Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of CHSCP traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $30.45. The stock had a trading volume of 8,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,903. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.52. CHS has a 12-month low of $27.05 and a 12-month high of $30.64.
CHS Company Profile
