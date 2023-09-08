CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 6th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th.

CHS Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of CHSCP traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $30.45. The stock had a trading volume of 8,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,903. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.52. CHS has a 12-month low of $27.05 and a 12-month high of $30.64.

CHS Company Profile

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, engages in the provision of grains, food, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Ag, and Nitrogen Production. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; the blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane, asphalt, and other natural gas liquids.

