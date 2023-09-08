Citigroup Lowers Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Price Target to $37.00

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Citigroup from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.22% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on HOG. StockNews.com began coverage on Harley-Davidson in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. 3M restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Monday, June 12th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Harley-Davidson from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Harley-Davidson from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Harley-Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Harley-Davidson has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.43.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson Stock Performance

NYSE:HOG traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 502,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,670,591. Harley-Davidson has a 12-month low of $30.85 and a 12-month high of $51.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.30, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.40.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.18). Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. Harley-Davidson’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Rafeh Masood purchased 1,302 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.40 per share, for a total transaction of $49,996.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,637 shares in the company, valued at $101,260.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Harley-Davidson

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the first quarter worth $31,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the first quarter worth $34,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 293.2% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 10,090.9% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Harley-Davidson

(Get Free Report)

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.