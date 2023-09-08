Comparing PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) & NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO)

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) and NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.8% of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.3% of PTC Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares PTC Therapeutics and NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PTC Therapeutics -75.49% N/A -39.69% NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals N/A -60.64% -43.74%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PTC Therapeutics 1 6 5 0 2.33 NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for PTC Therapeutics and NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

PTC Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $52.80, suggesting a potential upside of 28.87%. Given PTC Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe PTC Therapeutics is more favorable than NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PTC Therapeutics and NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PTC Therapeutics $698.80 million 4.42 -$559.02 million ($8.42) -4.87 NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$13.97 million N/A N/A

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than PTC Therapeutics.

Volatility & Risk

PTC Therapeutics has a beta of 0.37, indicating that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.02, indicating that its share price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

PTC Therapeutics beats NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases. The company offers Translarna and Emflaza for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy in the European Economic Area and the United States, as well as to treat nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in Brazil and Russia; commercializes Tegsedi and Waylivra for the treatment of rare diseases in Latin America and the Caribbean; and markets Evrysdi for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy in adults and children two months and older in Brazil. The company's splicing platform includes PTC518, which is being developed for the treatment of Huntington's disease; bio-e platform, such as vatiquinone and utreloxastat; metabolic platform comprising sepiapterin; gene therapy platform, including an asset targeting Friedreich ataxia; oncology platform, such as Unesbulin; and other multi-platform. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has collaborations with F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd and Hoffman-La Roche Inc., as well as the Spinal Muscular Atrophy Foundation to advance drug discovery and development research in regenerative medicine; and Akcea Therapeutics, Inc. to commercialize Tegsedi and Waylivra for the treatment of rare diseases in Latin America and the Caribbean. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in South Plainfield, New Jersey.

About NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company focuses on developing and commercializing novel pharmaceuticals to treat cardiometabolic diseases. It develops DA-1241, a novel G-Protein-Coupled Receptor 119 agonist with development optionality as a standalone and/or combination therapy for both NASH and T2D; and DA-1726, a novel oxyntomodulin analogue functioning as a GLP1R/GCGR dual agonist for the treatment of NASH and obesity. The company also develops ANA001, a proprietary oral niclosamide formulation for the treatment of patients with moderate COVID-19; NB-01 for the treatment of painful diabetic neuropathy; NB-02 to treat the symptoms of cognitive impairment and modify the progression of neurodegenerative diseases associated with the malfunction of tau protein; and Gemcabene for various indications, including COVID-19 in combination with ANA001. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

