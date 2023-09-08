Compound (COMP) Market Cap Hits $312.89 Million

Compound (COMP) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 8th. One Compound token can currently be purchased for $39.99 or 0.00154576 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Compound has a market cap of $312.89 million and $18.62 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Compound has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.32 or 0.00051491 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00025474 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00026865 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003904 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Compound Profile

Compound is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,824,467 tokens. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,824,134.42688223 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 40.0885217 USD and is up 0.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 406 active market(s) with $22,328,604.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

