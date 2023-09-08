Compound Price Hits $39.57 on Exchanges (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. In the last seven days, Compound has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Compound has a market cap of $309.65 million and approximately $20.74 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Compound token can currently be bought for $39.57 or 0.00152780 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Compound alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.31 or 0.00051384 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00025447 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00026849 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003898 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000196 BTC.

About Compound

Compound is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,824,467 tokens. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,824,134.42688223 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 40.0885217 USD and is up 0.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 406 active market(s) with $22,328,604.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Compound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Compound and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.