Contrasting Datasea (NASDAQ:DTSS) and Megaport (OTCMKTS:MGPPF)

Datasea (NASDAQ:DTSS – Get Free Report) and Megaport (OTCMKTS:MGPPF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Datasea and Megaport, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Datasea 0 0 0 0 N/A Megaport 0 1 2 0 2.67

Megaport has a consensus target price of $15.37, suggesting a potential upside of 127.70%. Given Megaport’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Megaport is more favorable than Datasea.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

0.1% of Datasea shares are held by institutional investors. 59.5% of Datasea shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Datasea and Megaport’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Datasea -145.23% -489.83% -179.36% Megaport N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Datasea and Megaport’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Datasea $17.08 million 0.83 -$6.52 million ($0.24) -2.13 Megaport N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Megaport has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Datasea.

Summary

Megaport beats Datasea on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Datasea

Datasea Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides smart security solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its smart security solutions primarily to schools, tourist or scenic attractions, and public communities. It also provides 5G messaging and smart payment solutions. The company was formerly known as Rose Rock, Inc. and changed its name to Datasea Inc. in October 2015. Datasea Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Megaport

Megaport Limited provides elastic interconnection services to the enterprises and service providers in Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Singapore, Japan, North America, and Europe. It operates a platform that enables customers to connect their network to other services, as well as creates agile network that connects in multiple regions. The company also offers Megaport Virtual Edge, an on-demand and vendor-neutral Network Function Virtualization service that provides virtual infrastructure for network services at the edge of Megaport's global software-defined network; internet exchange services; and Megaport Marketplace, an online hub the interconnects service providers and enterprise customers. In addition, it provides cloud connectivity solutions and virtual routing for cloud networking. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Fortitude Valley, Australia.

