Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.09

Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.09 and traded as low as $0.96. Corus Entertainment shares last traded at $0.98, with a volume of 37,625 shares.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CJREF shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$1.75 to C$2.15 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. CIBC cut their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. TD Securities cut their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$4.50 to C$3.75 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$2.30 to C$1.90 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corus Entertainment has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.56.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.66.

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $292.53 million during the quarter. Corus Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 56.36%.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a $0.0226 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This is an increase from Corus Entertainment’s previous dividend of $0.02. This represents a dividend yield of 7.88%. Corus Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2.83%.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 33 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

