Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target Raised to $600.00 at Evercore ISI

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Evercore ISI from $595.00 to $600.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the retailer’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on COST. VNET Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $575.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $566.63.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded up $1.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $549.64. The company had a trading volume of 370,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,799,824. The company has a market cap of $243.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.77, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.79. Costco Wholesale has a 52 week low of $447.90 and a 52 week high of $571.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $548.70 and its 200 day moving average is $516.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.08.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total value of $783,030.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,450,177. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total value of $834,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at $7,104,357. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total transaction of $783,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,450,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at about $20,406,948,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth about $22,359,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

