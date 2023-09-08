Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO) Plans Dividend of $0.30

Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 7th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of 0.3001 per share on Monday, September 25th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 19th.

Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN Price Performance

SLVO traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $72.16. 24,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,742. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.52. Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN has a 12 month low of $71.71 and a 12 month high of $90.87.

Get Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 233.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 150,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 105,449 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 10.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 6,065 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN during the second quarter valued at $217,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN during the second quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 4,972.0% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 594,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after buying an additional 582,468 shares during the last quarter.

Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN Company Profile

