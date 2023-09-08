Cresset Asset Management LLC Has $19.79 Million Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,381 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,194 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $19,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in META. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 248.6% during the first quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:META traded up $3.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $301.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,714,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,515,123. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.09 and a fifty-two week high of $326.20. The company has a market capitalization of $776.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $300.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $252.86.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.91 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 18.70%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.45, for a total value of $199,291.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,350 shares in the company, valued at $11,407,207.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.45, for a total value of $199,291.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,350 shares in the company, valued at $11,407,207.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $2,459,318.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 11,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,548,129.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,231 shares of company stock worth $12,468,122 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on META shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $333.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, HSBC raised Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $319.79.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

