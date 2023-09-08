Cresset Asset Management LLC Has $230.07 Million Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,441,548 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,876 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 4.6% of Cresset Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $230,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 48,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 445.2% in the 1st quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:IEFA traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.92. The stock had a trading volume of 6,286,214 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

