Cronos (CRO) Trading Up 4% This Week

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 8th. Over the last seven days, Cronos has traded up 4% against the dollar. One Cronos token can currently be bought for $0.0523 or 0.00000202 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cronos has a market cap of $1.32 billion and approximately $10.94 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00038407 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00026439 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00012755 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004418 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0957 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00004171 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000936 BTC.

Cronos uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com. Cronos’ official website is www.crypto.com/en/chain.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

