Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 40.32% and a net margin of 6.27%. The firm had revenue of $542.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.41 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PLAY opened at $35.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.78. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 2.01. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 12 month low of $30.36 and a 12 month high of $47.29.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment to $56.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Raymond James downgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $324,825.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,958,592.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,394 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,453 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.