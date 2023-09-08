Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $542.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.41 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 40.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Stock Down 6.1 %

PLAY stock opened at $35.11 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 12 month low of $30.36 and a 12 month high of $47.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on PLAY shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment to $56.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.93.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $324,825.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,958,592.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the first quarter worth $344,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the first quarter worth $297,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the second quarter worth $242,000. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 10.0% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,254 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the first quarter worth $218,000. 91.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

